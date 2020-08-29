Coronavirus India Updates: More than 76 thousand new cases of corona were revealed, death toll crossed 62 thousand

Coronavirus India Updates: Corona’s havoc in the country continues to grow. In India, more than 34 lakh people have been infected by Corona virus (Covid-19) so far, more than 62 thousand people have died. According to the latest data released by the Health Ministry on Saturday morning, 76,472 new cases of corona were reported in the last 24 hours in the country and the number of infected people increased to 34,63,973. At the same time, 1,021 people died and the number of those who lost their lives increased to 62,550. Also Read – Uttarakhand Corona Update: Uttarakhand BJP Chief Banshidhar Bhagat infected with Corona Virus

India's # COVID19 case tally crosses 34 lakh mark with a spike of 76,472 new cases & 1,021 deaths in the last 24 hours. COVID-19 case tally in the country stands at 34,63,973 including 7,52,424 active cases, 26,48,999 cured / discharged / migrated & 62,550 deaths: Health Ministry pic.twitter.com/uDp0L32KpO – ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2020

There are 7,52,424 active cases in India and 26,48,999 people have recovered and gone home after treatment. India ranks third in the list of countries most affected by Corona. Brazil and America are the only ones above India. America is the country most affected by Coronavirus.

At the same time, India is currently ranked fourth worldwide in terms of death from Corona, but soon it will overtake Mexico to become the third country in the world. At present, India is above Mexico (63,146), Brazil (119,594) and America (185,901).

Please tell that Maharashtra is the most affected state of Corona in the country. In Maharashtra, the figure of corona infects has crossed 7 lakh 47 thousand, whereas, more than 23 thousand people have died in the state so far.