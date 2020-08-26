Coronavirus India Updates: The number of corona infects in the country crosses 32 lakhs, records of new cases recorded in Maharashtra

Coronavirus India Updates: Corona’s havoc in the country continues to grow. So far more than 32 lakh 50 people have been infected with the Corona virus (Covid-19) in India, while more than 58 thousand 400 people have died. Maharashtra is the most affected state of Corona in the country. Recorded cases of corona were reported on Tuesday in Maharashtra. Earlier, the Ministry of Health had reported 31,67,323 number of corona infects in the data released in the morning, but in the late evening the number reached 32 lakhs after the data from the states. Also Read – Russia Seeks Cooperation With India In Manufacturing Corona Vaccine ‘Sputnik V’

In the last 24 hours in Maharashtra, a record 10425 cases of Karona virus were reported and the number of infected people crossed 7 lakh. Maharashtra crossed the 6 lakh mark on August 17. There are 7,03,823 cases of corona in the state so far and more than 22 thousand people have died. At the same time, there were 9927 new cases in Andhra Pradesh.

Earlier, the Ministry of Health stated, "Death rate of Kovid-19 is declining rapidly and as of today it is 1.84 percent. In the last 25 days, the rate of recovery of patients has increased by more than 100 percent. "He said," In India, the cure rate of Kovid-19 patients is 75.92 percent. The number of cured patients is 3.41 times more than those who are being treated.

According to data from the Union Health Ministry, 66,550 patients of Kovid-19 have been cured in the last 24 hours. He emphasized that the collaborative and strategic measures implemented by the central government and the states and union territories are showing results. 7,04,348 people are still being treated for Corona virus infection in the country, which is 22.24 percent of the total cases.