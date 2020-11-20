Coronavirus Inspiring Taiwan Creators – Variety

The continued COVID-19 pandemic has impressed younger creators to develop into extra daring and to search for tales which can be extra relatable on a private degree as a response to world disaster, mentioned one of many visitor instructors of the Golden Horse FPP workshop.

Yeh Jufeng (“The Nice Buddha+,” “GF*BF”), chief government producer of MandarinVision, mentioned she has encountered an incredible 123 of Chinese language language tasks, not solely from Taiwan but in addition different elements of Southeast Asia and mainland China, at this yr’s Golden Horse FPP – regardless of the pandemic. That is the fifth time for the veteran filmmaker to be a visitor teacher on the FPP workshop.

“The connection between the pandemic and human life has impressed creators to search for tales round their actual-life scenario. They’re extra daring too. Maybe it’s a response to the disaster that they’ve realized that in the event that they didn’t do it now, they gained’t know what would occur subsequent,” Yeh informed Variety. “Being attentive to the modifications on the planet is likely one of the primary qualities that filmmakers ought to possess.”

The Golden Horse FPP concluded on Wednesday with the awards ceremony, presenting the grand prize to “SARStorm,” to be directed by Golden Bell Awards-successful director Lin Chun-yan and “Detention” producer Aileen Li.

On the way forward for Taiwan’s filmmaking and content material creation, Yeh mentioned the island’s energy lies in being the freest place for creators within the Asian area. The abundance of OTT platforms would possibly supply extra alternatives to creators, however they could negatively influence the creation of movies, she cautioned.

“We should proceed to develop authentic tales. We see a whole lot of new administrators and producers rising in Taiwan, and we see an incredible range of tales,” Yeh mentioned. “The best problem proper now’s to take care of our ardour and produce extra Taiwan movies amid the pandemic.”