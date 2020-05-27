Coronavirus Insurance Backstop Bill Introduced in Congress – Variety

A New York congresswoman launched a invoice Tuesday to offer a federal backstop for coronavirus insurance coverage claims.

Insurance is among the key unresolved questions in Hollywood’s race to renew movie and TV manufacturing. The insurance coverage firms that sometimes underwrite forged insurance coverage and different widespread insurance policies have been unwilling to put in writing new insurance policies that may cowl claims associated to COVID-19.

In a press convention to announce the invoice on Tuesday, Maloney mentioned she had been in contact with leisure trade firms to debate the invoice.

“Information media, information stations, Hollywood producers — all people wants insurance coverage,” Maloney mentioned. “They’ve all weighed in in sure methods.”

The invoice is meant to revive the marketplace for enterprise interruption insurance coverage throughout all industries. For now, insurers are writing COVID-19 exclusions into their new insurance policies, that means they won’t pay out if a enterprise is pressured to shut or an worker will get sick as a result of virus.

The invoice wouldn’t have an effect on previous insurance policies, however would give insurers some safety in writing future insurance policies that coated COVID-19 losses.

Associated Tales

Beneath the invoice, the federal government would decide up the tab for 95% of coronavirus-related losses, as much as $750 billion. Insurers would pay the opposite 5%. Maloney mentioned that trade teams representing the journey sector and retailers have been strongly in assist of the invoice.

The insurance coverage trade is dealing with untold billions in losses from the virus, and has been unwilling to just accept any portion of legal responsibility for COVID-19 claims going ahead. Insurance trade commerce teams have proposed that the federal authorities shoulder all the burden of losses on future insurance policies.

Maloney, a Democrat on the Monetary Companies Committee, mentioned that proposal wouldn’t get via Congress, however that her invoice can be topic to negotiation with the trade and with Republicans in the approaching weeks.

Maloney modeled the laws on the Terrorism Threat Insurance Act of 2002, which supplied a authorities backstop that allowed insurers to supply terrorism-related protection.

She argued that her invoice would remedy an identical market failure in coronavirus protection.

Within the leisure world, the dwell occasions enterprise has been hit with billions in losses, because the virus pressured cancellations of concert events and sporting occasions.