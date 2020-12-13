Coronavirus: Kovid positive Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij transferred to Rohtak Hospital

Ambala: Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij, who was recently infected with Corona virus, has been shifted from Civil Hospital, Ambala to PGIMS Hospital in Rohtak. Doctors reported on Sunday that Vij had complained of restlessness after which he was shifted on Saturday night. Ambala’s Civil Surgeon Dr. Kuldeep Singh said that a team of doctors at Rohtak Hospital is monitoring Vij’s condition. Also Read – Lord Jagannath Temple Reopen: After nine months, the doors of Jagannath Temple will reopen for this day from the day, the administration gave big information

Significantly, Vij volunteered to come up with a vaccine last month under the test of Kovacin, a potential vaccine for Kovid-19. He was found infected with the Corona virus on December 5.

Bharat Biotech is working on the potential vaccine covaccine for Kovid-19. For the third phase of this vaccine, the 67-year-old leader of the BJP voluntarily came forward and offered to take the dose. He was to be administered two vaccines for testing, one of which was given to him at the Civil Hospital in Ambala Cantonment on 20 November.

In the clinical trial of the vaccine, Bharat Biotech had said that two doses are given at an interval of 28 days and the effect of the vaccine is detected two weeks after the second dose.

The Union Health Ministry also had to intervene in the matter and said that after a few days of giving a second dose of covaxine, antibodies were formed against infection in the human body, whereas Vij was given only one dose.