Coronavirus Latest News: In India, 29,398 new COVID-19 patients, more than 400 deaths in 24 hours

December 11, 2020
Coronavirus latest news: In the last 24 hours 29,398 patients of Coronavirus infections have been reported in the country, while 414 patients have died. In India, in the last 24 hours, with a total of 37,528 patients being cured, a total of 92 lakh 90 thousand 834 people have become healthy. Also Read – Kohli wrote this special message by posting picture of Anushka Sharma on the third anniversary of marriage

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 3,63,749 active patients in the country, while 92,90,834 people have become infection free so far.

According to ICMR, the total number of COVID19 samples tested as of December 10 is 5,16,32,223, including 8,72,497 samples, which were tested yesterday.

