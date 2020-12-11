Coronavirus Latest News: In India, 29,398 new COVID-19 patients, more than 400 deaths in 24 hours

Coronavirus latest news: In the last 24 hours 29,398 patients of Coronavirus infections have been reported in the country, while 414 patients have died. In India, in the last 24 hours, with a total of 37,528 patients being cured, a total of 92 lakh 90 thousand 834 people have become healthy. Also Read – Kohli wrote this special message by posting picture of Anushka Sharma on the third anniversary of marriage

According to the Central Health Department, the number of infectives rose to 97,96,769 after 29,398 new cases of corona virus infection were reported in India in one day, 414 more people died after infection, 1,42,186. . Also Read – Pak cricketer Masood is happy over New Zealand tour not being in Bio Secure bubble like England

With 29,398 new # COVID19 infections, India’s total cases rise to 97,96,770. Also Read – Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine News: Pfizer’s Vaccine Approved for Emergency Use in US With 414 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,42,186. Total active cases at 3,63,749 Total discharged cases at 92,90,834 with 37,528 new discharges in the last 24 hours pic.twitter.com/GEQpc3AkSv – ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2020

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 3,63,749 active patients in the country, while 92,90,834 people have become infection free so far.

According to ICMR, the total number of COVID19 samples tested as of December 10 is 5,16,32,223, including 8,72,497 samples, which were tested yesterday.