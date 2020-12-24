Coronavirus latest news: New year party will not be held in this state, night curfew imposed till January 1, section 144 also applicable

new Delhi: Given the new threat of Corona virus, many states in India are on alert mood. In this case, orders have been issued to impose night curfew till January 1 in Karnataka. The Bangalore Police has also become alert, sensing the danger of Corona virus and Section 144 has been imposed in the city as a precautionary measure. Night curfew will continue in Bengaluru from 11 am to 5 am till 1 January. Also Read – School Reopening In Maharashtra: Schools from 9th to 12th will start on this date, know what is the new order ….

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Thursday defended the government's move to impose nighttime curfew from December 24 to January 1, saying that the decision has been taken following the advice of the Technical Advisory Committee on Kovid-19.

Talking to reporters, Sudhakar said, "The Technical Consultative Committee (TAC) recommended curfew from 8 pm as a precaution. However, after much deliberation, we have decided to ban the movement of people from 11 am to 5 am. "

The Karnataka government decided to impose a nighttime curfew on Wednesday to prevent the spread of corona virus infection, especially after the worldwide appearance of Kovid-19 in Bittain has caused panic.

Terming the night curfew as ‘covering up’ the BJP government’s mistakes and diverting public attention, state Congress President DK Shivakumar said, “This is a government which is not responsible.” It tries to divert people’s attention through various mediums. “

Sivakumar said, “How will the night curfew help prevent the spread of corona virus infection?” BJP councilor AH Vishwanath has also criticized the government’s decision to impose night curfew. Another senior leader of the ruling BJP in the state and MLA from Vijayapura Basana Gowda Patil Yatnal has also asked the government to reconsider this decision.