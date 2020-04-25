Coronavirus live information: Brazil’s health system on verge of collapse, medics warn

Chief of US crew peddling bleach as ‘miracle’ remedy wrote to Trump forward of remarks; Australia and New Zealand mark Anzac Day from driveways

Chief of crew peddling bleach as ‘remedy’ wrote to Trump this week

Worldwide doc: Sweden queries lockdowns as Germany keeps guard up

Coronavirus latest: at a glance

US coronavirus updates – reside

See all our coronavirus safety

1.36am BST

n Australia and New Zealand it’s Anzac Day, the annual day of remembrance for protection drive. With every nations beneath lockdowns or strict social distancing laws, there was now not the usual parades or public crack of daybreak services.

Instead, of us have been impressed to face on the ends of their driveways for moments of silence.

1.21am BST

The AP has this doc from Brazil, which is on how one can turning into an enormous virus outbreak centre.

Situations of the model new coronavirus are overwhelming hospitals, morgues and cemeteries all through Brazil as Latin Americas greatest nation veers nearer to turning into in all probability probably the most world’s pandemic scorching spots.

Proceed learning…

