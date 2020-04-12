Coronavirus live information: Don’t yield to concern, says Pope, amid Easter lockdown

Christians adapt to finish results of holy week with out ceremonies as US dying toll turns into the simplest on this planet; Italy, India, Saudi Arabia, Puerto Rico lengthen lockdown

Coronavirus latest: at a glance

2,000 deaths a day in US as Italy and India lengthen lockdown

All the US tendencies – reside

Boris Johnson’s darkest hour

12.57am BST

The Pope has prompt people to not “yield to fear” in his Easter address.

“Easter provides a message of hope in peoples darkest hour,” Pope Francis talked about at a late-night vigil Mass Saturday in St. Peters Basilica. Most people was as soon as barred because of the pandemic, and everywhere in the world Catholics adopted his supplier and completely different Tons on television or on-line.

12.57am BST

Hello, welcome to the Father or mom’s continuing world safety of the coronavirus pandemic. Due to Molly Blackall and completely different colleagues in London for taking us through the last day. That’s Helen Davidson, in Sydney, to take you through from proper right here.

Should you want to observe the Australia-focused weblog you’ll to discover it proper right here.

For US-specific updates, head over the the USA weblog proper right here.

Proceed learning…

