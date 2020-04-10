Coronavirus live information: global deaths near 95,000 as Boris Johnson leaves intensive care

16.eight million Americans out of labor; French deaths cross 12,000; South Africa extends lockdown by way of a fortnight. Apply the newest updates.

12.54am BST

A staggering 16.eight million Americans misplaced their jobs in merely three weeks in a measure of the way speedy the coronavirus has launched worldwide economies to their knees.

Numbers launched Thursday by way of the USA govt confirmed that 6.6 million workers carried out for unemployment benefits remaining week, on better of better than 10 million throughout the two weeks forward of that.

12.44am BST

Hello and welcome to these days’s reside coronavirus safety with me, Helen Sullivan.

In glorious info, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has left intensive care and is now in a ward at St. Thomas’ Sanatorium. A spokesperson talked about that Johnson is “in terribly glorious spirits.”

