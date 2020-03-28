Coronavirus live news: Cases in Italy overtake China, US infections pass 100,000

Trump invokes Defence Protection Act; Syria introduces commute restrictions; The UK, Spain, Italy see largest daily upward thrust in deaths. Apply the most recent updates

Coronavirus latest: at a glance

Italy knowledge 969 coronavirus deaths rushing hopes of turnaround

US coronavirus – reside

Covid-19 employees in Spain: ‘You’ll be capable of actually really feel the priority inside the air’

See all our coronavirus safety

12.38am GMT

In america, Gizmodo is reporting {that a} 17-year-old boy has transform the first coronavirus affected particular person to die after being denied treatment because of he lacked personal medical insurance coverage. Gizmodo critiques:

A 17-year-old boy in Los Angeles County who was the first teenager believed to have died from complications with covid-19 inside the U.S. was as soon as denied treatment at an urgent care hospital because of he didn’t have medical insurance coverage, in conserving with R. Rex Parris, the mayor of Lancaster, California.

That’s utterly barbaric. The cruelty and absurdity of our for-profit effectively being care gadget is further obtrusive in the course of this catastrophe than it has ever been. We would like Medicare for All. https://t.co/jUsEA1Lp5M

12.34am GMT

China’s Nationwide Effectively being Price talked about on Saturday that 54 new coronavirus situations have been reported on the mainland on Friday, all involving so-called imported situations.

There have been 55 new situations a day earlier.

Proceed finding out…

