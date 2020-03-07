Coronavirus live updates: Australia traces patients treated by sick doctor as US cruise ship cases rise

Mike Pence advises aged to steer clear of cruise ship journeys; worldwide infections cross 100,000; Australian minister ‘flabbergasted’ after sick doctor turns up for work. Apply live data.

Circumstances cross 100,000 globally as Iran threatens drive to restrict unfold

Melbourne doctor with coronavirus indicators persevered seeing victims

‘Additional horrifying than coronavirus’: South Korea alerts disclose private lives

Has Covid-19 mutated? Busting the myths

Crucial data: can I catch it on public supply, and the best way sick will I get?

1.52am GMT

Two federal properly being screeners at Los Angeles International Airport have examined positive for the coronavirus, in line with an e mail despatched to their colleagues as of late and seen by method of Reuters.

The Services for Sickness Maintain watch over and Prevention employees had been engaging in secondary screenings of passengers coming back from abroad, along with from China, and have been directed to self-quarantine until March 17, the e-mail said.

“Presently, we cannot confirm the place these two screeners had been uncovered,” said the e-mail, which was as soon as despatched by method of a senior CDC legit. “Enable us to remain our colleagues in our concepts proper by way of this period.”

1.48am GMT

South Korea on Saturday reported 174 additional coronavirus cases from overdue Friday, taking the nationwide tally to 6,767, the Korea Services for Sickness and Maintain watch over and Prevention said.

The lack of life toll remained unchanged at 44 from overdue Friday, the KCDC added.

