Coronavirus live updates: deaths jump in Spain and Italy, millions locked down in US

March 21, 2020
Spain dying transfer 1,000, Italy deaths transfer 4,000; Further US states, along with New York, inform different individuals to stay home; Dow Jones falls 900 points. Apply the latest.

  • Italy and Spain report best possible single-day dying tolls
  • New York proclaims all non-essential employees should maintain home
12.40am GMT

Excellent morning and welcome to our safety of the coronavirus pandemic.

The selection of circumstances reported worldwide has now handed 1 / four of 1,000,000, in step with Johns Hopkins Faculty figures, which show there are literally 272,167 infections globally and 11,299 deaths.

