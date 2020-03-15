Coronavirus Live Updates: France Shuts Down Stores, Trump Expands Travel Ban

After President Donald Trump declared a nationwide state of emergency over the coronavirus on Friday, he expanded his beforehand enacted journey ban to incorporate the U.Okay. and Eire.

Saturday, March 14

France Shuts Down All Theaters, Eating places and Shops

12:18 P.M.

The French authorities shut down all shops, eating places, and film theaters to be able to include the unfold of the coronavirus. Shops of first requirements, akin to pharmacies, grocery shops, fuel stations, banks and newspaper stands, will stay open.

Trump Expands Travel Ban to U.Okay. and Eire

10:08 A.M.

After declaring a nationwide state of emergency on Friday, President Trump expanded the U.S. journey ban to incorporate the U.Okay. and Eire.

Friday, March 13

Common Shuts Down Manufacturing on Live-Motion Movies

11:04 P.M.

Common Studios quickly stopped manufacturing on all of its live-action movies, together with “Jurassic World: Dominion,” “Flint Sturdy” and an untitled film starring Billy Eichner.

Trump Declares Nationwide Emergency

12:43 P.M.

President Trump declared a nationwide state of emergency in response to coronavirus, releasing up billions in federal funds to help with state and native response to the pandemic. He additionally stated the administration can also be working to develop testing capability.

Netflix Shutters All Manufacturing in U.S. and Canada

12:41 P.M.

Netflix quickly shut down manufacturing on all of its movie and TV initiatives within the U.S. and Canada.

Sports activities Emmys and Tech Emmys Postponed

12:38 P.M.

The Nationwide Tv Academy of Arts and Sciences postponed its two upcoming Emmy ceremonies. Each the 71st Annual Expertise & Engineering Emmy Awards, set for April 19, and the 41st Annual Sports activities Emmy Awards, scheduled for April 28, will now happen at a later date.

Disney Shuts Down 16 Pilots

12:03 P.M.

Disney shut down manufacturing on 16 totally different pilots that have been being produced underneath its umbrella of studios. It additionally halted manufacturing on Nat Geo’s “Genius: Aretha,” starring Cynthia Erivo, for at the very least three weeks.

Disney-Fox Halts Manufacturing on Most Live-Motion Movies

10:46 A.M.

Disney introduced that manufacturing and pre-production on “The Final Duel,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings,” “House Alone,” “Nightmare Alley,” “Peter Pan & Wendy” and “Shrunk” have shut down “for a short while.”

Knott’s Berry Farm, Six Flags Shut

9:59 A.M.

Knott’s Berry Farm and Six Flags America joined Disney and Common Studios in closing its parks.

The Masters Postponed

7:41 A.M.

The Masters, golf’s most prestigious match, is the most recent sporting occasion to succumb to the coronavirus pandemic.

Shares Rebound After Thursday’s Historic Market Meltdown Over Coronavirus Fears

5:48 A.M.

U.S. equities markets bounced again Friday with main indices notching strong good points in early buying and selling, a day after a rout that noticed the worst declines for shares because the Black Monday meltdown in October 1987.

French Authorities Bans Gatherings of Greater than 100 Individuals

5:45 A.M.

Following the shutdown of colleges and universities introduced by France President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday, the French prime minister has now banned gatherings for greater than 100 individuals to include the outbreak of coronavirus within the nation. The brand new ban, introduced by the prime minister Edouard Philippe on Friday, has not been dated.

VidCon 2020 in Anaheim Nonetheless Deliberate to Go Ahead

5:35 A.M.

For now, VidCon’s flagship U.S. version continues to be a go amid a wave of cancellations of different occasions and shutdowns together with the closure of Disneyland and different theme parks over the coronavirus outbreak.

Thursday, March 12

‘Shang-Chi’ Suspends Manufacturing

9:48 P.M.

Disney have determined to quickly shutter manufacturing on “Shang-Chi.” The delay comes resulting from director Destin Daniel Cretton being requested by a physician to self-isolate. Cretton was not feeling signs of COVID-19, however selected to be examined as a precaution since he’s a brand new father. He’s self-isolating as he awaits his check outcomes.

‘Gray’s Anatomy’ Manufacturing Postponed

6:45 P.M.

“Gray’s Anatomy’s” postponed manufacturing efficient instantly. Govt producers despatched an e mail to forged and crew saying, “We’re going dwelling now for at the very least two weeks and ready to see how the coronavirus scenario evolves.” The sequence has reportedly shot 21 of the deliberate 25 episodes for its 16th season.

NBA Commissioner: Hiatus ‘At Least 30 Days,’ Season Presumably Over

6:27 P.M.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver appeared on TNT Thursday night, the day after sport play was suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak, revealing that the league’s hiatus would final for “at the very least 30 days.”

‘The Worth Is Proper’ Manufacturing Suspended; ‘Card Sharks’ Season 2 Delayed

6:15 P.M.

Fremantle stopped manufacturing on its hit daytime sport present “The Worth Is Proper” efficient instantly due to how integral viewers involvement is to the format. Different Fremantle sequence “America’s Received Expertise” and “Household Feud” are nonetheless in manufacturing however will movie with out their typical dwell viewers parts. The beginning of manufacturing on Season 2 of “Card Sharks” has additionally been delayed.

LA Screenings Canceled Amid Coronavirus Considerations

5:54 P.M.

The annual LA Screenings program market held yearly on the heels of the upfronts is the most recent business staple to be sidelined by the coronavirus pandemic. Trade sources stated it made no sense to proceed with plans for a week-long showcase of latest packages for worldwide consumers at a time when journey to and from america is more and more restricted,

Disney World, Disneyland Paris Shut

5:22 P.M.

Disney World in Florida and Disneyland Paris will probably be closing quickly starting this Sunday, lasting by the top of March. The transfer implies that all Disney parks worldwide will probably be shuttered.

Manufacturing on ‘Tonight Present,’ ‘Late Night time’ Suspended

4:22 P.M.

NBC stated it could droop manufacturing of its two flagship late-night packages for a interval of at the very least two weeks. Beginning Friday, “The Tonight Present” and “Late Night time” will droop manufacturing by a beforehand deliberate hiatus, which was scheduled for the week of March 23.

Netflix Shuts Down L.A. Workplace

4:21 P.M.

Netflix shut down one in every of its LA places of work after an worker was believed to have contracted coronavirus. All Los Angeles workers have been suggested to depart and start working from dwelling.

Common Studios Hollywood Closes

3:17 P.M.

Common Studios Hollywood joined Disneyland in quickly closing. It’s anticipated to reopen on March 28, whereas the Common CityWalk will stay open.

NBCUniversal, Amazon Advise Staff to Work From House

3:03 P.M.

NBCUniversal and Amazon really helpful their workers to make money working from home, efficient instantly. All of Amazon’s company places of work, together with Culver Metropolis-based Amazon Studios, are suggested to make money working from home by March 30.

‘Mulan,’ ‘The New Mutants’ and ‘Antlers’ Delayed

2:49 P.M.

Disney postponed the theatrical releases of “Mulan,” “The New Mutants” and “Antlers.” All three motion pictures have been delayed indefinitely as Disney appears for brand new launch dates.

Tribeca Movie Pageant Postponed

2:10 P.M.

The 19th annual Tribeca Movie Pageant, which was set to happen April 15-26, has been postponed. No new dates have been introduced.

Paradigm Closes Places of work

2:04 P.M.

Paradigm Expertise Company is closing its places of work beginning Friday. There is no such thing as a timeframe of when they are going to be reopened, however sources say it is going to be at the very least a few weeks

Disneyland Closes

1:30 P.M.

Disney quickly closed theme park in California. Its solely the fourth time in historical past that Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., has absolutely suspended operations.

March Insanity Canceled

1:25 P.M.

The NCAA known as off the annual school basketball match, which was set to start later this month.

Live Nation, AEG, Businesses Droop Main Music Excursions

1:05 P.M.

The world’s two largest live-entertainment firms, AEG and Live Nation, and a number of other main companies have introduced that they’re suspending excursions for the remainder of March.

Emmy FYC Occasions Halted

1:02 P.M.

The Tv Academy is placing a halt to Emmy For Your Consideration occasions. The Academy had already provided networks and studios the choice of throwing FYC occasions with no dwell viewers/membership attendance, however within the speedy future that may now be the one possibility.

UTA Closes Places of work

12:50 P.M.

United Expertise Company is closing its quite a few workplace places, asking brokers and workers to make money working from home. A memo from UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer knowledgeable employees of the closure, which is able to final “into the approaching weeks.”

MLB Delays Opening Day

12:15 P.M.

Main League Baseball (MLB) delayed the beginning of its common season “by at the very least two weeks.” It additionally canceled all forthcoming Spring Coaching video games.

CAA Closes Places of work

11:38 A.M.

CAA is closing its Century Metropolis, Calif., places of work and asking workers to make money working from home. Sources say the shut is predicted to begin on the finish of the day Thursday and occurred after a sports activities agent got here into contact with an contaminated NBA participant. The New York workplace was inspired to make money working from home early Thursday as properly.

WonderCon Postponed

11:37 A.M.

WonderCon, the main fan conference based mostly in Anaheim, California, has been postponed. The occasion, administered by Comedian-Con Worldwide, was resulting from run from April 10–12.

Broadway Goes Darkish

11:19 A.M.

Broadway theaters in New York Metropolis are going darkish beginning at 5 p.m. on Thursday. Citing N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s directive to limit gatherings of greater than 500 individuals, the Broadway League introduced that performances will start the week of April 13, 2020.

CBS, NBC Scrap Live Upfront Displays

10:48 A.M.

ViacomCBS and NBCUniversal stated they might cancel their “upfront” gross sales occasions they maintain annually to persuade advertisers to commit tens of millions of {dollars} to its programming. Executives will as an alternative unveil the brand new CBS 2020-2021 primetime lineup and different content material from the corporate in a video “Upfront particular” that will probably be posted to digital shops on Might 13.

NHL Suspends Season

10:43 A.M.

The Nationwide Hockey League (NHL) will “pause” the 2019-2020 season efficient instantly. The NHL stated in its assertion that it’s taking the measure after an NBA participant examined optimistic for coronavirus, on condition that each leagues share amenities and locker rooms.

West Coast Late-Night time Reveals Drop Live Audiences

9:30 A.M.

ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” CBS’ “The Late Late Present with James Corden” and Comedy Central’s “Lights Out with David Spade” will observe the New York-based late-night reveals in ditching dwell audiences, beginning subsequent Monday. TBS’ “Conan,” additionally based mostly on the West Coast, is slated to be on hiatus over the subsequent two weeks.

‘The Lovebirds’ Launch Delayed

9:23 A.M.

Paramount Photos postponed its theatrical launch for “The Lovebirds,” a romantic comedy starring Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae that was scheduled to hit theaters on April 3. It has not but introduced a brand new launch date.

‘Quick & Livid 9’ Launch Pushed Again a Yr

9:14 A.M.

Common pushed the discharge date of the ninth “Quick & Livid” film again a yr. It’s going to now open globally in April 2021.

The Who Postpones U.Okay. Tour

7:02 A.M.

The Who postponed its U.Okay. tour, which was scheduled to begin Monday in Manchester. The group, nevertheless, promised that the reveals will “positively occur” and stated the dates will probably be rescheduled for later within the yr.

Wednesday, March 11

California Governor Calls to Cancel Massive Gatherings

11:32 P.M.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom really helpful the cancellation or delay of gatherings with greater than 250 individuals. The coverage, which will probably be in impact at the very least by March, lengthen to concert events, conferences, sporting occasions and film premieres.

NBA Suspends Season

6:37 P.M.

The NBA suspended its present season of play. Gamers for the Utah Jazz and Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder have been reportedly underneath quarantine in Oklahoma Metropolis after Rudy Gobert, a participant for the Jazz, examined optimistic for coronavirus.

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Announce Coronavirus Prognosis

6:14 P.M.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, each 63, introduced that they’ve examined optimistic for COVID-19, the primary celebrities to go public with a prognosis. The married couple was in Australia for the manufacturing of Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley film, during which Hanks is enjoying Presley’s iconic supervisor Colonel Tom Parker.

Nickelodeon Postpones Children’ Alternative Awards

6:13 P.M.

Nickelodeon pushed again the date of its annual Children’ Alternative Awards, which have been set to happen on March 22. The community stated in its assertion that it could have “additional details about a brand new date sooner or later.”

Trump Suspends All Travel From Europe to U.S.

6:09 P.M.

The U.S. will droop all journey from Europe to america for 30 days, President Donald Trump introduced in a somber tackle to the nation from the Oval Workplace. The journey restrictions, which take impact at midnight on Friday, don’t embody the U.Okay., Trump stated, including that the journey shutdown will probably be “adjusted topic to circumstances on the bottom.”

PaleyFest LA Postponed

4:48 P.M.

The Paley Middle postponed its signature annual PaleyFest LA occasion, which was scheduled to kick off this Friday with a tribute to retiring sitcom “Trendy Household.” The occasion would have run by March 21.

GLAAD Media Awards in New York Canceled

3:16 P.M.

GLAAD canceled its Media Awards in New York that have been set to happen on March 19. The gala “will now not happen subsequent week following new steering from the New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo round COVID-19,” the group stated in a press release.

NCAA March Insanity Video games to Be Performed With out Audiences

2:34 P.M.

The NCAA (Nationwide Collegiate Athletic Affiliation) introduced that it’ll play its upcoming championship occasions and tournaments with out followers. NCAA president Mark Emmert stated the video games will probably be performed “with solely important employees and restricted household attendance.”

New York’s Late-Night time Reveals Drop Live Audiences

2:00 P.M.

New York’s high late-night reveals — CBS’ “Late Present With Stephen Colbert,” NBC’s “Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon” and “Late Night time With Seth Meyers,” Comedy Central’s “The Each day Present with Trevor Noah” HBO’s “Final Week Tonight with John Oliver, Bravo’s “Watch What Occurs Live,” TBS’ “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” and Fox Information Channel’s “The Greg Gutfeld Present” — will forgo dwell audiences for the subsequent few days.

‘Survivor’ Delays Season 41 Manufacturing

1:24 P.M.

CBS delayed manufacturing on Season 41, which was set to start later this month in Fiji. In a press release, a spokesperson for the community stated the plan is to start filming on Might 19 “pending worldwide occasions.”