General News

Coronavirus live updates: US health chiefs advise against events of more than 50 as 100m Europeans locked down

March 16, 2020
1 Min Read




2 hours in the past
Information Articles

New York closes faculties; US Federal Reserve cuts charges of curiosity to shut 0; Deaths bounce in Spain, Italy and Iran. Follow the most recent data.

  • Federal Reserve cuts charges of curiosity to shut 0
  • New York City closes largest US public faculties system
  • 100m Europeans on lockdown as nations combat coronavirus
  • Coronavirus latest: at a glance
  • See all of our coronavirus safety

1.08am GMT

Argentina went proper right into a full respected lockdown Sunday evening as President Alberto Fernández launched the final word of the country’s borders to all arrivals, along with the closure of its land borders with its South American neighbours, the suspension of all classes until March 31, permission for all people who can earn a living from home to take motion in every the non-public and non-private sectors and a range of completely different important measures aimed towards slowing the unfold of coronavirus proper right here.

1.01am GMT

Have any pointers, glorious data or tales I may have uncared for? Ship me a message on Twitter @helenrsullivan.

Proceed learning…



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment