CoronaVirus Lockdown: Big concern, what will happen in India if another lockdown is imposed, know

CoronaVirus Lockdown: The second wave of Kovid-19 epidemic has started in many states of the country. Delhi Corona is going through the third stage of infection. PM Narendra Modi is also talking to some Chief Ministers of the state today amid the ever increasing cases of infection. Discussions about banning have intensified again in many states. Meanwhile, administrative restrictions and partial curfew have been imposed in some states.

In the last few weeks, crowded pictures have been coming out of the markets in many states, in which the rules of social distancing are seen breaking in a big way, due to which the risk of rapid spread of corona virus infection is constantly increasing. Is increasing In such a situation, the question arises that what will happen if the country once again locksdown?

Even after the passing of Diwali and festivals, there is a lot of crowd in the markets, but the effect of this has not yet been seen in shopping. If you look at the data of Google Mobility Trend, the market is still not able to reach the level of purchase before Kovid. For this, comparisons were made in the five-week data from 3 January to 6 February 2020 and from 17 November after the lockdown.

During this period, it was found that the shopping on the evening of Diwali was at a peak, but during January to February it was 17 percent less than the data of five weeks. In fact, after the lockdown, the purchase of pharmacy and groceries increased significantly, but the conditions of other sectors continued to deteriorate.

After the lockdown of 25 March in the country, there was a crisis in jobs in many sectors and thousands of people had to lose their jobs due to work-stop. In such a situation, if there is a lockdown again in the country, then the unemployment situation can become much worse.

In view of the increasing cases of Corona, if there is a new lockdown in the country, then many such sectors, which have not been recovered so far. In such a situation, if demand and supply will be affected, it will directly affect the economy. Also, the accounting of people’s income and expenditure will also go awry.