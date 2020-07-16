Coronavirus / Lockdown in Bihar Updates: 1,320 new patients, number of infected crosses 20 thousand in 24 hours in Bihar, Lodown applied

Patna: The number of Carona infectives in Bihar is now increasing rapidly. After the confirmation of 1,320 Kovid-19 patients during the last 24 hours in the state, the number of corona infected has increased to 20,173. Meanwhile, 14 people have died. It is a matter of relief that so far 13,533 people have returned to their homes in the state. Also Read – Shikhar Dhawan’s son Zoraver is spending more time with this new friend, know who he is

An official of the Health Department said on Wednesday that 242 patients have been confirmed during the last 24 hours in Patna district, taking the number of corona infected in Patna to 2,501. Also Read – HRD Minister launches low cost Covid-19 test kit, IIT Delhi developed it

He said that 1,320 positive patients have been found in the state in the last 24 hours of which 242 are in Patna, 125 in Bhagalpur, 93 in West Champaran, 90 in Siwan, 90 in Siwan, 80 in Khagadia, 75 in Begusarai, 59 in Muzaffarpur and 52 in Nawada. People are involved. Also Read – IRCTC Indian Railways: Railway performance on these 40 routes was excellent, so more trains will be run

In the last 24 hours 514 people have recovered from Corona. So far, 13,533 people have returned to their homes after recovering from Kovid-19 infection. The recovery rate of corona infected persons in the state of Bihar is 67.08 percent.

He said that 10,052 samples have been tested during the last 24 hours. The Health Department report states that 14 corona infectives have died during the last 24 hours in the state.

Due to the increasing case of Corona, lockdown is being imposed once again in Bihar. But this lockdown will not be as strong as before. All things will remain open in this.

The state’s Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi announced this on Tuesday. The state government has also issued a detailed guideline in this regard. Let us tell you what will open and what will be closed in this 16-day lockdown.