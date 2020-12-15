CoronaVirus Lockdown: New Variants Found in Britain, Can Rapidly Spread Corona, Germany After Strict Lockdown in London

CoronaVirus Lockdown: New variants of Coronavirus have been found in Britain, due to which infection can spread rapidly. Due to the huge increase in cases of Corona virus infection in the UK and the identification of a new type of COVID, strict lockdown will be imposed in the capital London and its surroundings from Wednesday. The British government had announced this in Parliament on Monday. This new type of corona virus can spread ‘very fast’. Also Read – Micah Singh is unemployed, no work found in last eight months

UK Health Minister Matt Hancock told MPs in the House of Commons that cases of this deadly virus infection are increasing at double the rate in just seven days in these areas, so immediate and decisive steps Need to lift. In such a situation, 'Tier-3' level lockdown will be implemented in London and its surroundings.

Hancock said, "A new type of corona virus has been identified in Britain, which may be the cause of the rapid spread of the virus in southeast England." He said that about 1000 cases related to this new type have been identified by experts.

Germany also imposed the tightest lockdown

The Corona virus has once again imposed a strict lockdown in Germany. This lockdown will be applicable from December 16 to January 10. During this period, apart from essential goods, all other shops and malls will remain closed. A top aide of German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday that the lockdown in Germany is unlikely to end early next year.

Under strict lockdown rules in Germany, only essential shops such as supermarkets, pharmacies and banks will be open from 16 December. Hair salons, beauty parlors and tattoo parlors will also have to be closed. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reported more than 16,000 new cases and 188 deaths on Monday due to Corona infection, while nearly half of the cases were reported at the end of last week.