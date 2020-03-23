Coronavirus: Loose Women and Lorraine live broadcasts dropped from ITV Daytime schedule

Lorraine and Loose Women is not going to be broadcast live beginning from at present, as a part of ITV’s measures to fight coronavirus.

The broadcaster introduced that that they had made the choice as a way to minimise the variety of workers travelling in and out of their studios each day.

ITV is now focusing its consideration on conserving Good Morning Britain and This Morning on the air.

Its new daytime schedule beginning from Monday 23rd March will encompass an prolonged Good Morning Britain from 6am to 10am, the place Lorraine Kelly will be a part of Piers within the studio for the ultimate hour.

They may hand over to Holly and Phil for This Morning, which can retain its typical timeslot between 10am and 12:30pm.

ITV will start airing repeats of their favorite Loose Women episodes at 12:30pm, in lieu of any new episodes being recorded.

An ITV spokesperson stated: “Safeguarding the well-being of everybody concerned with our programmes is our precedence and on this dynamically creating state of affairs we’ll clearly proceed to evaluation these new preparations on a day-to-day foundation and comply with always the newest PHE and WHO tips.”

The coronavirus has affected manufacturing on dozens of movies and tv exhibits.