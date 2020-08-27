Coronavirus Medicine Coronil: Patanjali got big relief from Supreme Court, said this about medicine

Coronavirus Medicine Coronil: Patanjali, the company of yoga guru Baba Ramdev, who claims to have made the Corona virus medicine, has got a big relief from the Supreme Court. The apex court on Thursday refused to hear a petition challenging the Madras High Court order on the name of the drug Coronavirus Coronil. The High Court had stayed the order of a single bench which barred Patanjali Ayurved Limited from using the trademark ‘coronil’. This order of the High Court was challenged in the apex court. Also Read – A large number of people associated with ‘Global Prayer Meet’ for Sushant, from Kriti Sanon-Ankita Lokhande to Baba Ramdev

A bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde, Judge AS Bopanna and Justice V Ramasubramaniam said, “If we stop the use of the name of coronil during an epidemic only on the basis that it has pesticides in its name, it is for this product. Will not be good. Also Read – These companies submitted documents to get IPL 2020 title sponsor rights, 18 to be decided

The bench noted that the matter is already listed for hearing in the High Court in September, in which case the case is dismissed as withdrawn. Also Read – Baba Ramdev can become the IPL star, Patanjali is planning to take title sponsorship

The Madras High Court bench has stayed the implementation of the single judge’s order for two weeks. The single bench forbade Patanjali Ayurveda and Divya Yoga Mandir Trust to use the word coronil for their medicine (tablet) and fined Rs 10 lakh for taking commercial advantage out of fear over Kovid-19.

The judge of a single bench of the High Court, Chennai-based company Arudra Engineering Pvt. Made an interim order on the petition. The company claims that it has a Coronil trademark since 1993.

According to the company, it had registered Coronil-212 SPL and Coronil .92B in 1993 and since then the trademark has been renewed. Arudra Engineering manufactures Rasayan and Sanitizer.

The company stated, “At the moment, our right to the trademark is valid until 2027.”

Arudra Engineering said that although the product the company sells is different, the use of the same trademark violates our intellectual property rights.

(input language)