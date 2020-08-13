Coronavirus Medicine News: Pharmaceutical company Zydus Cadila launched a cheaper version of Remeddivier, this is the price

coronavirus medicine news update: Coronavirus continues to wreak havoc in the country. According to the latest data, the number of corona infected in the country has increased to more than 23 lakh 96 thousand and the number of those who lost their lives has increased to 47,033. Meanwhile, the pharmaceutical company Zydus Cadila said on Thursday that it has introduced the useful drug Remdesivir in the Indian markets under the brand name Remdac for the treatment of patients infected with the corona virus. The company said that the price of 100 mg bottle of Remdec is Rs 2,800, which is the cheapest brand of Remediswear available in India. Also Read – Mahant Nritya Gopal Das COVID positive, head of Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, shared the stage with PM Modi

Zydus Cadila said that this drug will be available in the entire country through its distribution network. This medicine will be found in government and private hospitals. Cadila Healthcare Managing Director Dr. Sharvil Patel said, "Remdac is the cheapest medicine, because we want this drug to reach as many patients as possible in the treatment of Kovid-19." The active drug component (API) for this drug ) Is manufactured in the Gujarat position unit of the group.

Zydus Cadila is also trying to make Covid-19 Vaccine and this vaccine named Zykov-D is in the second phase of clinical trials.

At the same time, the number of corona infections in the country is increasing rapidly. According to the latest data, in the last 24 hours, 942 people have died due to corona in the country. At the same time, 66,999 people have been found infected in 24 hours. At the same time there are 6,53,622 active cases of corona virus in the country. A total of 16,95,982 people have been cured so far in the country. At the same time, the death toll has reached 47,033.