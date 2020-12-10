Coronavirus Medicine News Update: Indian scientists made Corona medicine amidst discussion of vaccine!

Coronavirus Medicine News Update: Indian scientists have claimed to have found a cure for the disease amid ongoing discussions of vaccine to prevent infection of corona virus. Indian scientists have identified drugs and potential blends that can target novel corona virus proteins and help effectively treat infections. Also Read – Did Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech’s Emergency Use of Corona Vaccine ‘Not Approved’? The government told the reality

An article published in the journal Scientific Reports on the study of Drugbank data stated that new methods of attacking SARS-COV-2 were identified which had not yet been taken into account.

Researchers at Alagappa University in Tamil Nadu and KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Sweden have presented a list of drugs and mixtures that need to be examined for the treatment of infection.

According to Vaibhav Srivastava and Arul Murugan involved in the study, this will help in working around the mutation of the virus.

Srivastava said, “The virus is mutating rapidly, that is, it is changing its protein. If we have a drug that can target many proteins, and if one is mutated, the drug will be effective on others as well. “

This concept encouraged the team to explore mixtures that have many properties.