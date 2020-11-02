Coronavirus: More than a dozen ministers of Modi government, including Amit Shah, have visited Corona so far, see full list

New Delhi For the past eight months, the havoc of the corona virus has continued throughout the country. So far, more than 82 lakh people have been infected by this virus, while over 1 lakh 22 thousand people have died. Although some decline in corona cases has been recorded in the last few days, but the infection of corona is still spreading rapidly in many states. In the last 24 hours, more than 45 thousand corona cases have been reported in the country once again. Also Read – Mask will be necessary in Rajasthan from today, Gehlot government is bringing tough law- CM tweeted

PM Modi has been continuously making people aware since the beginning of the Corona crisis. He constantly appealed to people to make face masks and social distancing. Be it any address in the name of the country or a program of mind, PM Modi has given a message to all people to wear masks and maintain a distance of two yards. Also Read – Corona patients recovering from these Ayurvedic medicines in a week, know the name

The corona virus has hurt everyone. Whether it is a poor person or a rich person, even more than a dozen ministers of the Modi government themselves have been infected with the Corona virus so far. Let us know which ministers of Modi government have been hit by Corona till now, Also Read – India Covid-19 Updates: Corona Infections in Country Cross 82 Million, Over 45 thousand Cases in last 24 Hours

Suresh Angadi: Former Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi died on 23 September due to corona virus. He was 65. He was found infected with Corona virus before the onset of the monsoon session, after which he was admitted for treatment at Delhi Emm. Suresh Angadi was an MP from the Lok Sabha. Angadi was an MP from Belagavi parliamentary constituency four times.

Amit Shah: Home Minister Amit Shah, who occupies the biggest post in PM Modi’s cabinet, has also been hit by Corona. Amit Shah was found infected with corona in the first week of August after which he was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. After a few days of treatment, his Kovid test came negative but again in September he was brought to the hospital for treatment.

Smriti Irani: Corona virus caught many big personalities in the political corridor. Recently, Union Textile Minister and Union Minister Smriti Irani, who holds the Ministry of Women and Child Development, was also found to be Corona positive. He himself had informed about being infected with Corona by tweeting.

Nitin Gadkari: Road Transport and Highways, and Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Nitin Gadkari have also been infected with Corona in the Modi government. He was hit by the Corona virus in the third week of September.

Dharmendra Pradhan: Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan has also been hit by Kovid-19. In early August, he tweeted that he had given the information that after realizing the initial symptoms of Kovid, he underwent a test in which he was found to be suffering from Kovid 19.

Pralhad Joshi: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi has also been infected with Kovid-19 virus. He himself also gave information about this by tweeting.

Ramdas Athawale: Union Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale, who chanted the slogan ‘Go Corona’, was hospitalized at the end of October after being found infected with corona.

Arjun Ram Meghwal: Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Meghwal, who had previously endorsed an indigenous ‘papad’ brand, and claimed that eating it would help fight the corona virus, but he himself was in the second week of August in Corona After being found infected with the virus, he was admitted to Delhi AIIMS.

Prahlad Singh Patel: Union Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel was found infected with Kovid-19 in mid-September.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat: Another minister of Modi government was found infected with Corona virus in August. Water power minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was found to be Corona virus positive in August.

Shripad Y: Union Minister of State for Defense and AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik was also found infected with Corona virus. When he returned from the hospital after getting infected, he said that the battle of Corona is not easy.

Kailash Choudhary: Another minister in the Modi government hit Corona in August. Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Chaudhary was found infected in August, now he is completely healthy and has returned to his work.