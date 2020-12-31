CoronaVirus New Strain: AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria’s warning, stay alert! The new strain is more dangerous

CoronaVirus New Strain: Delhi AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria has warned about a new strain of CoronaVirus spread from the UK and said that this new strain is highly contagious, so we have more than this Need to be careful. He also warned that it is possible that the new strain of Britain may have arrived in India in the beginning of November or early December, but it is also that during the last few weeks, there has not been much increase in the cases of corona in the country. Has happened. Also Read – Night Curfew Latest News: Corona graph decreased, now no curfew will be imposed in this state from January 1

AIIMS director Guleria said that the study shows that the new strain of this corona spreading from Britain is more contagious, so it is becoming a matter of concern. The government has also determined many things about flights coming from Britain. For this, a consortium has been established which will study the new strains that came to India. He also said that if new cases of corona increase rapidly in India, then we are fully capable of taking action. Also Read – CoronaVirus New Strain in UP: Uproar over Corona getting 10 positive, 565 people returned from UK switched off phones

India is in good shape Also Read – New strain of corona virus found in a 2-year-old girl, innocent family returned from Britain

Dr. Guleria said that India is in a very good condition, our daily new cases have decreased. Our recovery rate is high and the death rate due to corona is also decreasing now. He advised that due to the new strain, we need to take extra precautions and ensure that we do not allow it to come up in India on a large scale.

Oxford vaccine approval is good news

On Oxford AstraZeneca’s Corona vaccine, Dr. Guleria said that it is great news that this vaccine has been approved in the UK. He has strong figures. In India, the same vaccine is being developed by the Serum Institute. This is a major step not only for India but for many parts of the world.

Vaccination will be easy

On the vaccination process in the country, AIIMS director said that as far as vaccination is concerned, we have a strong plan. We immunize children and pregnant women as part of our universal immunization program. It would be easy for India to use the same platform to store the vaccine at 2-8 degree centigrade.