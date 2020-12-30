CoronaVirus New Strain in UP: Uproar over Corona getting 10 positive, calls from 565 people returned from UK

CoronaVirus New Strain in UP: The new strain of corona virus has now reached India from Britain and now it is spreading in various states. According to the news, so far about two dozen cases have been reported in the country, in which symptoms of new corona strains have been found. So far 10 such cases have been reported in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, Noida, Bareilly and Ghaziabad, after which the government and the entire administration have come into alert mode. Also Read – 14 more people returned from Britain infected with New Variant ‘Strain’ of Coronavirus, cases so far increased to 20

Ten people in Uttar Pradesh, who have got symptoms of new strain of corona, include one in Meerut, three in Noida, two in Ghaziabad and one in Bareilly. There are two people who have come to UP, although these people are from Delhi. The biggest concern is that out of all the people who have returned to UP from UK, about 565 people have their mobiles turned off. In such a situation, it has become difficult to test them. Now their address is being extracted.

First a new strain of Corona was found in a two-year-old girl in Meerut, whose family came back from the United Kingdom. After this, the UP government had alerted all the districts. After this, the administration has now increased strictness in the areas around Meerut. The other nine people who have been found corona infected will report in 48 hours, which will give information about the new strain. The rapid spread of new strains is being said, due to which people have been told to be vigilant.

Explain that till now, a new strain has been found in more than two dozen cases across the country. More cases of new corona strains have been reported in West Bengal, Karnataka, UP. The Government of India has also stopped the flight from the UK till 7 January 2021, taking precautions. Union Minister Hardeep Puri has given this information.