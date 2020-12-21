Coronavirus New Strain: In view of the new strain of Corona, India halted all flights coming from Britain till 31 December

New Strain of Coronavirus: The new strain of Coronavirus in Britain has caused a stir in India. On the one hand, there was an emergency meeting in the Health Ministry on the other hand, on the other hand, many states demanded the Central Government to immediately stop flights coming from Britain. After this, the central government has banned all flights coming from Britain till December 31. Also Read – Corona epidemic was snatched up job, luck reversed and became a millionaire overnight …. Learn the whole story ….

Considering the prevailing situation in the UK, Indian government has decided that all flights originating from the UK to India will be temporarily suspended until 11:59 pm, 31st December. This suspension to start w.e.f. 11.59 pm, 22nd December: Ministry of Civil Aviation pic.twitter.com/ruSRpspbak
– ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2020

News agency ANI quoted the Ministry of Civil Aviation as saying, ‘All flights originating from the UK have been suspended till 12 noon on 31 December. This suspension will be applicable from 11.59 pm on 22 December. Earlier, many countries of the world, European countries had banned flights coming from Britain on Sunday itself.

Earlier, Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan said that people in India need not panic, the government is alert about the danger of this new type. The Health Minister said that ‘the government is fully alert and there is no reason to panic.’

Earlier, AIIMS statement also came in the case. Dr. Rajesh Malhotra, head of the Corona Center of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), said that since the corona virus has come, it has mutated 4 thousand times. On the other hand, due to the new Corona strain in Britain, strict lockdown has been imposed in many areas there as a precautionary measure. In the meantime, questions have also arisen that will the Corona vaccine be less effective on the changed strains of the virus? Scientists from all over the world are engaged in research on this issue.

