CoronaVirus New Strain Now Britain’s third variant of Corona, will the virus create a furore!

CoronaVirus New Strain: Last week, the second variant of the Corona virus was found, which has caused a stir in the United Kingdom (UK), while the third variant of the virus has also been found here amid this stir, its connection is being told of South Africa. The third variant of the corona virus has been found in those coming in contact with people coming from there. British Health Secretary Matt Hancock gave this information on Wednesday and said that an immediate ban is being imposed on those coming from South Africa.

Last week, a new strain of corona virus was detected in the southern part of England, which can spread 70 percent faster. After the discovery of this variant, many countries including India had canceled all flights coming from Britain. Last week, the Health Department of South Africa said that they have found a new form of the virus, which is likely due to the recent increase in corona cases.

Britain's health secretary Matt Hancock said in a press briefing, "Thank you for the genomic sequencing capability of South Africa that we could detect two cases related to this new variant here in the UK." Both these matters were in contact with him who had returned from traveling to South Africa in the past weeks.

Hancock explained, ‘The arrival of this variant to the country is a matter of concern as it can spread faster than other variants of the corona virus found in the UK last week. The closest contacts of people infected with the new variants and people coming from South Africa or who have been in contact with them in the last 15 days will all be quarantined. ‘

According to Susan Hopkins of England Public Health, ‘Both variants spread faster than before.’ Hopkins assured that new variants associated with South Africa would be controlled by the vaccine and the vaccine had already been created They will also be effective on this.

He said, ‘Currently there is no evidence to prove that the vaccine is not effective on these variants, but there are facts that prove that the vaccine will have an effect on these variants because the vaccine strengthens immunity and this virus It is effective for many changes in it.