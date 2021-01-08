Coronavirus New Variant Strain Patients Figures 82, Flight 250 Flight From UK

coronavirus, strain, coronavirus strain, new coronavirus, covid-19, Delhi, UK, India: In the country, the number of patients of the new coronavirus new strain (SARS- CoV-2 virus new mutant variant) has increased to 82 on Friday. Meanwhile, Air India AI-112 flights flew over London carrying more than 250 passengers after the UK and India resumed flight services from Friday and today, New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi Airport under strict monitoring of the operation of special flights Descended on Also Read – Taliban in UN Security Council, India will chair the sanctions committee on Libya

At the same time, according to the latest government guidelines, it is mandatory for all travelers coming from the UK to undergo RT-PCR testing in the UK as well as in India. Also Read – Latest News Update: 8th round of talks between agitating farmers and three ministers of Modi government continue

A total of 82 persons found with new mutant variant of SARS-CoV-2 virus so far: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/MZsMS5TaVy Also Read – Bihar Latest News: Corona virus infection spread in a school in Munger district, 22 students and 3 teachers positive from Covid-19 – ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2021

Quarantine will be coming from UK

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that people coming from the United Kingdom whose test report will be positive will be isolated, whose test report will be negative, they will be kept in 7-day quarantine and 7-day home quarantine.

Only 18,139 cases of corona occurred in the country in 24 hours

The Union Health Ministry said on Friday that amid the decrease in cases of corona virus infection in the country, the number of under-treated patients is now 2,25,449 and this figure is only 2.16 percent of the total epidemic cases. Only 18,139 new cases of pandemic have been reported in India in the last 24 hours and 20,539 patients recovered from the deadly virus during the same period, reducing the number of under-reported cases to 2,634. The ministry said that the number of people recovering from the epidemic is increasing steadily and so far a total of 1,00,37,398 people have been cured. 79.96 percent of the new cases of recovery are from ten states and union territories.

Most cured in one day in Kerala, but most patients also came

In Kerala, the maximum number of 5,639 people got cured in a day. The highest number of infection cases continue to come in Kerala and 5,051 new cases have been reported in the state in a day.

3,729 new cases in Maharashtra and 1,010 new cases in Chhattisgarh

3,350 people have recovered in Maharashtra and 1,295 in West Bengal. The ministry said that 81.22 percent of the new cases of infection are from ten states. After this, 3,729 new cases have been reported in Maharashtra and 1,010 in Chhattisgarh.

In India, the death toll from corona per 109 million population is 109.

The ministry said that 234 people have died due to the epidemic in the last 24 hours in the country. Out of these death cases, 76.50 percent of the cases are from eight states and union territories. It said that in India, the death toll from this disease is 109 per one million population. Cases of deaths per 10 lakh population in 18 states and union territories are below the national average. At the same time, in 17 other states and union territories, the national average of deaths per million population

Are greater than. Delhi has the highest death toll of 569 per 10 lakh population.