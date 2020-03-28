Coronavirus News: Actor Andy Cohen Coronavirus Test Report Positive

Andy Cohen is the newest Hollywood decide to verify constructive for coronavirus.

The Bravo star posted the knowledge on Instagram Friday afternoon, writing, “After a number of days of self-quarantine, and never feeling nice, I’ve examined constructive for coronavirus. As a lot as I felt like I might push by way of no matter I used to be feeling to do #WWHL from dwelling, we’re placing a pin in that for now so I can deal with getting higher. I wish to thank all of the medical professionals who’re working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everyone to remain dwelling and handle themselves.”

The data comes merely hours after he launched that he will be transferring his well-liked late night talk about current, Watch What Occurs Dwell With Andy Cohen to his New York Metropolis residence following work-from-home orders instituted by Governor Andrew Cuomo. It was to be titled Watch What Occurs Dwell with Andy Cohen: @ House and he even had mates Nene Leakes, Jerry O’Connell and Ramona Singer already lined as a lot as be a part of him on the couch.

He’s the newest star to verify constructive amid the worldwide pandemic, turning into a member of an inventory that options Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Olga Kurylenko, Kristofer Hivju, Rachel Matthews, Daniel Dae Kim, Colton Underwood, and others. Additionally, in New York, four Brooklyn Nets basketball players are among the many many state’s 7,845 coronavirus circumstances.

Stars flooded Cohen’s suggestions half beneath the image, seen beneath, to ship him wants for a full restoration. Longtime buddy Kelly Ripa wrote, “Oh nooooooo Andy. I’m so sorry…I like you,” whereas John Mayer posted, “Relaxation up. Love you with all my coronary heart.” Others included Sarah Jessica Parker, Amy Sedaris, Busy Philipps, Man Oseary, Mark Consuelos, Sandra Bernhard, Willie Geist, Shangela, and many of the Housewives stars along with Teresa Giudice, Sandra Bernhard, Kandi Burruss, Kyle Richards, Melissa Gorga, and dozens of others.

Previous to the evaluation, Cohen was prepping to hitch the legion of late-night hosts who had been experimenting with strategies of entertaining their respective audiences exterior of their standard studios, nearly all of which have shut down thus far ten days. Stephen Colbert opened a re-run with a up to date spin in his bathtub at home, whereas Full Frontal star Samantha Bee turned her consideration to a every single day digital assortment. David Spade debuted a monologue assortment and instructed The Hollywood Reporter that he’s been excited to see how “everyone seems to be choosing their very own method — do they need the children concerned or not. I’m doing a monologue. Individuals are doing bits outdoors or inside. There’s no guidelines and it’s type of enjoyable to look at.”

Cohen’s illness moreover comes at a time of unprecedented closures throughout the metropolis he calls home. As talked about, Governor Cuomo instituted pointers that instructed 100 % of the state’s non-essential workforce to stay home. “That is essentially the most drastic motion we are able to take,” talked about Cuomo on Friday.

