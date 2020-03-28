General News

Coronavirus News: Rajasthan CM Gehlot Lockdown State till 31 March

March 28, 2020
2 Min Read

Rajasthan Chief Minister Gehlot has introduced the closure of your entire state by 31 March. Gehlot has taken this choice within the just-concluded board assembly.
All of the borders of Rajasthan have been sealed and closed. CM Gehlot has stated that seeing the consequences of coronavirus growing, it has been determined in view of the security of everybody. Throughout this bandh, essential salmon outlets will stay open and all workplaces and institutions will stay closed till 31st March.

For Extra Replace Element Related with us

Sourabh Saini

My identify is Saurabh Saini I’m a content material author by occupation! I’ve studied engineering from {the electrical} division, I really like studying, writing and studying new issues on the earth of Web and I maintain attempting to achieve all of the individuals by means of my weblog.
You learn the knowledge given by me and inform me by means of the remark that you just received my data

Class: Well being Information India Native Information India Tags: CM Gehlot, coronavirus Rajasthan, Lockdown, Rajasthan, Rajasthan Lockdown

About Sourabh Saini

My identify is Saurabh Saini I’m a content material author by occupation! I’ve studied engineering from {the electrical} division, I really like studying, writing and studying new issues on the earth of Web and I maintain attempting to achieve all of the individuals by means of my weblog.
You learn the knowledge given by me and inform me by means of the remark that you just received my data

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment