Coronavirus News: Tamil Nadu Congress chief infected with corona virus, hospitalized

KS Alagiri: Corona continues to wreak havoc in the country. In India, more than 96 lakh people have been infected with the coronavirus and more than 1 lakh 40 thousand people have died. Meanwhile, all the people from mangoes to special people are getting caught in the corona. On the other hand, Tamil Nadu Congress chief KS Alagiri has been found infected with the corona virus. He was admitted to a private hospital after being found positive on Sunday. Also Read – ‘Black marketing threat of Kovid vaccine, police will have to play an important role’

The statement said that the Congress party has asked all those who had come in contact with Alagiri to be quarantined. Also Read – Lockdown News: Has the lockdown resumed for 15 days across the country? What is the reality of this claim and the government’s plan …

On the other hand, the total coronavirus cases in India have crossed 96.44 lakh. At the same time, more than 36,000 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the last 24 hours. According to the latest data released by the Health Ministry on Sunday, the total number of infections has increased to 96,44,222 with 36,011 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. Also Read – Corona Test Price: Will Corona test money be returned? The case reached the Supreme Court

At the same time, 482 people have died due to corona in the last 24 hours. The death toll from Corona in the country has crossed 1.40 lakh.