Coronavirus News: Vasundhara Raje’s Son Dushyant Singh Going to Parliament after Kanika Party

Son of senior BJP chief and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, Dushyant Singh was among the many many people who attended the celebration the place singer Kanika Kapoor, who has now examined constructive for Covid-19, was moreover present.

Since then, Dushyant Singh and his mother who moreover attended the celebration have put themselves beneath self quarantine.

Nevertheless, prior to it Dushyant Singh, who’s an MP, moreover reportedly attended Parliament the following day and was sitting with Surendra Nagar Nishikant and Manoj Tewari throughout the Central Corridor on Thursday.

Kanika Kapoor, best recognized for her songs Child Doll and Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan, examined constructive for novel coronavirus on the King George’s Medical College in Lucknow on Friday.

Kanika Kapoor was in London for a while and returned to Lucknow on March 15. She reportedly refrained from informing authorities about her journey historic previous. Upon arriving in Lucknow, Kanika attended a lavish celebration hosted by Adil Ahmad, nephew of Akbar Ahmad Dumpy, a primary inside designer.

The attendees included bureaucrats and politicians.

In the meantime, the Uttar Pradesh nicely being division has started calling all people who attended the celebration and is asking them to isolate themselves and report in case they current any indicators of novel coronavirus.

Additionally Learn: PM Narendra Modi Name For a Janata Curfew on Sunday 22 March

Additionally Learn: Coronavirus Information: fifth Demise, Italian Man Dies in Jaipur, Rajasthan After Restoration

Additionally Learn: Authorities Recommendation Paracetamol For Coronavirus, In contrast to Ibuprofen