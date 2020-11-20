Coronavirus Night Curfew: 57-hour curfew will be imposed in this city from tonight, after the outbreak of Corona, learn full detail

Coronavirus Night Curfew in Ahmedabad: To prevent the spread of Corona virus infection in Ahmedabad city of Gujarat, it has been decided to impose a 57-hour weekend curfew under the corporation limits from Friday. Also Read – Corona vaccine will be available in April 2021: 2021 Corona virus vaccine to be released by this month, Adar Poonawala, CEO of Serum Institute gave big information

Meanwhile, a release said that in view of the prevailing situation, the Gujarat government has stopped its decision to open secondary schools and colleges in the state from 23 November. Officials said that the curfew will start in Ahmedabad city from 9 pm on Friday (November 20), which will continue till six in the morning on Monday (23).

Additional Chief Secretary Rajiv Kumar Gupta said that only milk and drug shops will remain open during this 'full curfew'. Gupta has been appointed as the Special Officer by the Gujarat government and his job is to monitor the functioning of corona virus infection of Ahmedabad municipality.

Gupta had announced in the evening that from Friday (November 20) till the next order, the night curfew would remain in force from 9 am to 6 am daily. However, a few hours later, Gupta said that “full curfew” will be in force from Friday night to Monday morning. He clarified that the night curfew will be effective from 9 am on Monday night in the city.

During the last 24 hours in Gujarat, 1,340 new cases of corona virus were reported and with this the total number of infected in the state increased to 1,92,982 on Thursday. The state health department gave this information. During this time, 1,113 patients have also become infection free. According to a release issued by the health department, the total number of dead people increased to 3,830 due to the death of seven more patients in the state.