General News

Coronavirus: Oil prices drop below zero as Saskatchewan companies slash budgets

April 21, 2020
1 Min Read




10 minutes in the past
Information Articles

Depart a remark

The price of a barrel of oil worth lower than zero bucks for the first time ever. USask political scientist Greg Poelzer says it manner an monetary melancholy is approaching.



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment