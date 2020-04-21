Coronavirus: Oil prices drop below zero as Saskatchewan companies slash budgets

The price of a barrel of oil worth lower than zero bucks for the first time ever. USask political scientist Greg Poelzer says it manner an monetary melancholy is approaching.
10 minutes in the past
Information Articles
Depart a remark
The price of a barrel of oil worth lower than zero bucks for the first time ever. USask political scientist Greg Poelzer says it manner an monetary melancholy is approaching.
Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.
Add Comment