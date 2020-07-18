Coronavirus outbreak: Corona infection may reach its highest level in this city, preparations begin for 10 thousand beds

Coronavirus Alert for Indore: More than 125 new infected have been found for the third consecutive day in Indore, which is among the districts most affected by Kovid-19 in the country. Meanwhile, it is estimated that the corona virus infection in the district may reach its highest level in late July or early August. Indore Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Praveen Jadia said on Saturday that the total number of patients of this epidemic has increased to 5,906 after 136, 129 and 145 new cases, respectively, of Kovid-19 were reported in the district in the last three days. is. Also Read – Coronavirus India latest update: Corona is breaking its own record daily, more than 28 thousand 500 new cases in 24 hours, see list

He said, “We estimate that the corona virus infection in the district may reach its highest level in late July or early August. In view of this, we are reviewing medical arrangements afresh. ” CMHO informed that at present 1,443 patients of Kovid-19 are being treated in the district, whereas a total of 7,000 beds are reserved for them in hospitals. Also Read – Coronavirus Fear: US President Donald Trump appeared in the mask for the first time, said – this is good …

“We are preparing to reserve more than 10,000 beds for the patients of this epidemic in hospitals in view of the possibility of corona virus infection reaching the highest level in the coming days,” he said. For this, capacity of beds is being increased after discussing with the management of hospitals. ” Jadia said that during the last four months, 288 patients have succumbed to the corona virus infection in the district, while 4,175 people have been freed from the infection after treatment. Also Read – Unlock 2.0: This city called Wuhan in India has open shopping malls, these conditions were kept

Eyewitnesses said that since the end of the nationwide lockdown, crowds of people have been seen in the streets, public places and workplaces of the district with a population of more than 3.5 million. In view of this, the administration has been tightening the doors of restrictions in recent times.

District Magistrate Manish Singh said that a “left-right” system has been started for business institutions in Indore as a new way to prevent corona virus infection. That is, one day shops are being opened on the right side of the road and shops on the other left side are being allowed to open.

Singh reiterated that government personnel cannot be deployed everywhere for surveillance and that common people must take full care to protect themselves from Kovid-19. The outbreak of Kovid-19 in the district started on March 24, when the epidemic was confirmed in the first four patients.