Coronavirus outbreak: Italy deaths rise to seven as stocks braced for more falls – live updates

Share markets tanked in in a single day buying and selling as fairness traders lastly moved into line with different markets. European and US indices fell by 3% to 4%. Crude oil dropped 4%, and base metals fell. In distinction secure haven markets prolonged current beneficial properties. US ten-year bonds traded down to 1.36%, and thirty-year bonds hit their lowest level ever at 1.83%. Gold lifted in direction of $1,700 an oz., and the Japanese yen gained an enormous determine.

Vital viral outbreaks in Japan, Korea and Italy raised stress and compelled traders to acknowledge each provide and demand shocks. The disruption to provide chains if international locations shut borders to comprise outbreaks may see international commerce grind to a halt.

Robust rallies in bonds and gold during the last two weeks mirrored rising fear concerning the financial influence of the Covid-19 virus. Many share markets hit all-time highs over the identical interval, regardless of these clear warning indicators. An necessary driver of the in a single day injury in stocks was the sharp reversal in sentiment from complacency to concern.