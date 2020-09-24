Coronavirus: PM Modi said this in appreciation of CM Yogi for measures to fight Kovid-19

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the measures taken by the state government to tackle Kovid-19 in Uttar Pradesh. This information was given in a released statement. Also Read – Lockdown in India: Can Lockdown be restored ?, PM Modi in a meeting with Chief Ministers said- Lockdown to Corona …

According to the statement, the Prime Minister appreciated the efforts of Adityanath and his team to take appropriate measures to reduce deaths due to corona virus during their meeting with the Chief Ministers through video conference.

The statement said that Modi said that in Uttar Pradesh, maximum 1.50 lakh people have been examined every day and so far a total of 90 lakh people have been screened, which is the highest among all the states in the country. Modi said that the state had to do more investigation to help keep the number of deaths from infections "minimum".

The Prime Minister also praised Yogi Adityanath for properly handling the crisis of migrants and said that the number of migrants was also high in a big state like Uttar Pradesh, which has the country’s largest population. In his address, Adityanath made Modi aware of the condition of corona virus in the state.

Modi said that after the corona virus case came out, the nationwide lockdown has benefited a lot and the world community has also appreciated it. He said, “Now we have to focus on micro-containment areas (small prohibited areas) so that the spread of corona virus infection is reduced and life is normal.