Coronavirus Raises Alarms for Cannes as French Government Extends Gatherings Ban to May 31

In an effort to comprise France’s coronavirus outbreak, the nation’s well being minister prolonged on Thursday the ban for gatherings of greater than 5,000 individuals in confined areas to May 31, elevating issues in regards to the subsequent version of the Cannes Movie Competition.

France’s ban on massive indoor gatherings was first issued on Feb. 29, however has now been amended. The minister’s announcement additionally stated that the consultant of the French State in every area is entitled to “forbid or limit, together with by means of particular person measures, different (smaller) gatherings.”

The extension of the ban to May 31 casts a shadow over the Cannes Movie Competition, which is due to happen May 12-23, and much more so for the Cannes movie market, which is partly held in a confined area — the Palais — and final yr gathered 12,527 individuals.

A spokesperson for the Cannes competition instructed Selection that neither the competition nor the movie market shall be impacted by this ban since neither occasion collect greater than 5,000 individuals on the identical time in a single location.

The coronavirus outbreak in France has already induced the cancellation of MipTV, the worldwide TV showcase set in Cannes in late March/early April, whereas Canneseries, the annual drama competition run in partnership with Reed Midem, has been postponed to run alongside Mipcom in October.

The destiny of Collection Mania, the competition devoted to drama collection held in Lille and scheduled for the tip of March, can also be in limbo.

On Thursday afternoon, the occasion issued a letter to delegates, asking them to re-confirm their attendance and acknowledging the French authorities’s newest decree. “The variety of individuals anticipated at Lille Grand Palais (3000 individuals) permits us to keep our actions,” stated organizers.

Together with Italy and Germany, France has been one in every of Europe’s most affected nations with 285 individuals who have examined constructive for coronavirus and 4 individuals who have died from it.

In a foreign country’s 2,000 theaters, about 40 have been shuttered within the areas of Oise and the Morbihan, which have been hardest hit by the virus.