General News

Coronavirus ravages storied New Orleans Mardi Gras group

April 11, 2020
1 Min Read




2 hours in the past
Leisure

In a city ravaged by way of the coronavirus outbreak, people of thought-about certainly one of New Orleans’ most famed Mardi Gras groups _ the Zulu Social Assist and Pleasure Membership _ have paid a heavy worth



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment