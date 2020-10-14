Coronavirus reinfection cases in India: worst form of corona, so many people in the country again Kovid-19 positive

Coronavirus reinfection cases in India: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the country’s largest medical research organization, has confirmed that once infected with corona it can be reinfected. The ICMR has said that three such cases have been found in the country which can be said that those individuals have again got corona infection. Two of these cases are in Mumbai and one case is from Ahmedabad. Also Read – Now horses will get rid of corona, ICMR gets clinical trial approval, know

ICMR Director General Balaram Bhargava said that the institution has kept a gap of 100 days for a person to get the infection again. He said that some studies have said that antibodies themselves have a life of about 4 months. He said in a press conference that recurrence is a problem. One such case first came up in Hong Kong. After this, there have been some such cases in India, which can be called re-infection. Of this, two cases are in Mumbai and one is in Ahmedabad.

He said that we have got some data from the World Health Organization (WHO). These figures show that there have been about a dozen cases of re-infection in the world. He said that we are exploring the database of ICMR so that it can be known whether there have been more cases of re-infection in the country. We are contacting such patients through telephone so that more data can be collected from them.

Bhargava also said that the WHO has not yet defined double infection. An infection that occurs 90 days, 100 days or 110 days after the first infection will be called reintegration. A final decision has not been taken on this. However, he said that the Government of India has fixed a gap of 100 days. We believe that antibodies are present in the body of a person for so many days, in which case the infection that takes 100 days after recovery from the corona can be classified as reinfection.

