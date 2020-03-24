Coronavirus RNA detected on cruise ship 17 days after passengers left: CDC report

RNA from the model new coronavirus was as soon as detected on surfaces aboard the Diamond Princess 17 days after passengers disembarked, a CDC doc says. What does this suggest? Here’s what professionals say.
1 hour in the past
Information Articles
Depart a remark
RNA from the model new coronavirus was as soon as detected on surfaces aboard the Diamond Princess 17 days after passengers disembarked, a CDC doc says. What does this suggest? Here’s what professionals say.
Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.
Add Comment