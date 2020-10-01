Coronavirus Shakes Up Australia’s AACTA Awards

Coronavirus and social distancing are forcing adjustments on the annual AACTA awards organized by the Australian Academy of Cinema & Tv Awards and the Australian Movie Institute. The occasion can be held principally on-line and be accompanied by a brand new display competition.

Rather than the same old lunchtime teaser occasion, AACTA Trade Awards can be introduced on Friday Nov. 27, and delivered on-line solely.

The principle AACTA Awards ceremony can be held in-person on Monday Nov. 30 at The Star Sydney. However it is going to be organized over two sittings within the pursuits of visitor security, and attendance can be restricted to handle a considerably decreased venue capability. Highlights can be broadcast nationally on Channel 7 on Wednesday Dec. 2.

Earlier than all that, nominations for the awards can be introduced in three batches on Oct. 5, Nov. 1 and Nov. 11.

Particulars of the net display competition are at present scant. “This thrilling, new on-line competition can be out there to all, spanning all types of display leisure from social media and quick movies to insider chats with award-winning solid and crew of a number of the world’s largest tv and movie productions, and can be held from Friday, November 27 alongside the AACTA Awards,” organizers stated in a press release.

“2020 additionally marks 10 years for the reason that inaugural AACTA Awards and this milestone can be celebrated by wanting again on Australian display achievements and triumphs right here and abroad from throughout the last decade. This 12 months’s occasion may even incorporate the thrilling addition of the AACTA Viewers Selection Awards,” they added.

Based on information from Johns Hopkins College, Australia has recorded simply over 27,000 confirmed COVID-19 instances, and suffered 888 deaths in consequence.