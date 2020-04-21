General News

Coronavirus shutdown has exposed ‘inequities’ of tennis: King

April 21, 2020
1 Min Read




1 hour in the past
Sports activities

Go away a remark

Tennis good Billie Jean King says the financial fallout from the coronavirus shutdown has uncovered the bias of the sport and that it’s vital for the very best players to information the aim for commerce.



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment