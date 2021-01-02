Coronavirus Strain: Four passengers returned to Gujarat from UK infected with new coronavirus strain, sent to hospital

Ahmedabad: Four people who have returned to Gujarat from Britain have been confirmed to be infected with a new strain of corona virus. The top official of the state health department gave this information on Saturday. He also said that 15 people from the UK to Ahmedabad were confirmed to have been infected with the corona virus and their samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, to confirm the infection with the new strain. Results are still pending. Also Read – School Reopening in Bihar: From January 4, the schools will open in Bihar, government will give mask to students from 9th to 12th

Jayanthi Ravi, Principal Secretary (Health), told reporters, "All those coming to Ahmedabad from Britain are being examined and samples of those being confirmed to be infected are being sent to NIV." We have received information that four samples have confirmed the new type of infection of corona virus found in Britain. "He said that all four patients have been sent to the abode of SVP Hospital in Ahmedabad as per the guidelines of the Center.

Meanwhile, the Indian government is going to start flight services to Britain again from January 6. Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Saturday that flight service from India to Britain will be restored from January 6, while the aircraft operations from that country will resume from January 8.

Puri tweeted, “Restoration of flights between India and Britain: from India to Britain on January 6, 2021. From Britain to India on January 8, 2021. 30 flights will be operational every week. 15 by Indian aviation companies and so on by British companies. “

He said, “This program will be valid till 23 January 2021. Further numbers will be considered after review. “Puri had announced on Friday that only 30 flights would be operated per week when flight services resumed between India and the UK on January 8 and the arrangement would be 23. Will continue till January