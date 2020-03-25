Coronavirus: Sundance Postpones London, Hong Kong Festivals

The Sundance Institute has postponed the 2020 editions of its London and Hong Kong festivals as a result of ongoing coronavirus pandemic. New dates are but to be introduced.

In a press release issued Tuesday, organizers stated: “Now we have made the choice to reimagine the 58 dwell applications we had deliberate by means of August 2020,” and that these occasions “will now not be in-person gatherings.”

Sundance London, a collection of movies from January’s pageant in addition to business programming, was as a result of run Might 28-31, whereas Sundance Hong Kong had but to set dates. The pageant final yr was held mid-September.

Different affected applications embrace the 2020 season of summer time labs that was as a result of happen on the Sundance Resort in Utah, the movie music program on the Skywalker Ranch in California, and several other workshops.

A lot of the applications might be tailored for the Institute’s digital platform Sundance Co//ab, a beforehand paid subscription service that’s now free to all. New sign-ups to Co//ab have doubled within the final two weeks, Sundance stated.

“As we put together for the 2021 Sundance Movie Competition, we acknowledge the seismic shifts which can be already occurring in our area, and the truth that daring, recent considering is required,” the Institute stated.

“We’re in conversations with different movie festivals and nonprofits to share concepts, and to make sure that we’re eliminating duplicative, costly efforts and dealing as collectively and effectively as attainable to help the filmmakers whose pageant premieres and releases didn’t occur this spring, and people whose movies are in suspended states of manufacturing.”

The Institute’s present collaboration with the Nationwide Endowment for the Arts to make sure sustainability within the arts area has been accelerated, and bi-weekly digital area conferences might be held to deal with pressing wants raised by artists and peer arts organizations.