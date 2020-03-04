Coronavirus Takes Toll on International TV Industry With Travel Bans, Cancellations

Europe’s coronavirus outbreak is inflicting main complications for the worldwide TV business as quite a few firms transfer swiftly to rein in international journey and cancel essential pitch occasions and firm gatherings.

The outbreak, which has thus far claimed 56 deaths in Europe, comes at a very frenetic time for the native TV business, which holds quite a few inner conferences and exterior pitching occasions alongside a raft of spring festivals and markets, equivalent to France’s Collection Mania, MipTV and Canneseries.

The overwhelming majority of worldwide studios and super-indie teams at the moment are intently monitoring the coronavirus outbreak, with WarnerMedia, Sony and NBCUniversal going a step additional to instate journey bans.

In a press release Tuesday, WarnerMedia informed Selection: “To assist keep the continuing well being and security of our staff, WarnerMedia has suspended worldwide journey (continent to continent) and is limiting in-country journey.”

The corporate added that it’ll “proceed to watch developments,” and take steps in step with CDC (Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention) and WHO (World Well being Group) suggestions. Selection understands {that a} Warner Bros. occasion scheduled to happen in Germany forward of subsequent month’s MipTV market has additionally been postponed.

Elsewhere, NBCUniversal can be proscribing journey for world employees. A spokesperson for the corporate mentioned: “As of now, we’re following the U.S. State Division journey pointers and have suggested that non-critical journey outdoors of an worker’s dwelling nation ought to be paused.”

In the meantime, Selection understands that Sony has additionally rolled out a journey ban, though it’s restricted to journey in APAC in addition to Italy’s hardest-hit areas of Lombardy and Veneto.

Earlier on Tuesday, Disney revealed it has canceled its extremely anticipated European launch occasion later this week in London for streaming service Disney Plus, citing quite a few media attendee cancellations and rising considerations on the prospect of worldwide journey.

Elsewhere, Amazon is taking steps to curb journey amongst employees, with a spokesperson confirming, “We’re asking staff to defer non-essential journey throughout this time.”

In the meantime, Selection understands that Netflix can be judiciously following well being pointers for its staff, forged and crew, although it’s nonetheless unclear whether or not it has instated a full journey ban.

The timing of the coronavirus outbreak has prompted intensive disruption because it has fallen within the weeks main as much as Cannes-set TV market MipTV, throughout which quite a few pitching occasions — largely for unscripted codecs and programming — happen round Europe.

Selection understands that German media big ProSiebenSat.1 has cancelled its European Pitch, an annual codecs occasion that was set to happen out of Munich mid-March, whereas Discovery additionally referred to as off a pitching occasion out of the Nordics, as an alternative switching to a video convention name slated for early subsequent week.

Main distributors equivalent to Endemol Shine Group and Fremantle have additionally pulled the plug on pre-MipTV occasions, the place the super-indies’ networks of producers pitch to exterior distributors. As well as, Fremantle was pressured to go forward with its London-based inner convention and not using a host of worldwide executives who usually fly in for the annual powwow.

A Fremantle spokesperson informed Selection: “We’ve been monitoring authorities steerage intently over the previous few weeks. With enterprise journey changing into more and more extra advanced, our first precedence is the well-being of our group. Because of this we made extra plans for our International Improvement convention to make sure that those that couldn’t be current may nonetheless be a part of the occasion.”

The TV business is now ready on tenterhooks for the ultimate phrase on the destiny of Cannes’ MipTV market, which is scheduled to happen from March 30-April 3. Organizer Reed Midem has mentioned it’s continuously “monitoring” the scenario, however many companies are rising stressed on the uncertainty round whether or not the present will go on or not.

Whereas most markets and festivals will certainly really feel the influence of the virus’s wide-reaching upheaval, the timing is especially unlucky for MipTV, which was set to unveil a reimagined market this yr, totally centralized inside the Grand Palais.

Cynthia Littleton contributed to this report.