Coronavirus; Ted Sarandos Outlines How Productions Can Resume – Variety

Netflix chief content material officer Ted Sarandos has defined how some movie productions can adapt to working underneath the coronavirus pandemic, outlining completely different approaches that the corporate is endeavor world wide.

“Filming sometimes takes place in intimate, high-touch environments, with scores of artists and craftspeople working intently collectively on tight deadlines,” Sarandos wrote in an op-ed printed within the Los Angeles Instances on Monday. “Whereas we might want to change this course of — in some circumstances dramatically — to make sure the security of solid and crew throughout this pandemic, the closed nature of units additionally provides some benefits. Not least that they supply a comparatively managed surroundings, the place we are able to monitor who comes and goes.”

Whereas productions in the US stay shut down, Netflix has already restarted operations in South Korea, Japan and Iceland. The corporate additionally plans to start out capturing once more in Sweden this month and in Norway in July.

Arguing towards a blanket strategy for all productions, Sarandos explains how Netflix has adjusted to the state of affairs on a case-by-case foundation. In Sweden, the place testing is scarce, employees self-quarantined for 14 days earlier than returning to work, after which quarantined collectively all through an 11-day shoot. In the meantime, in Iceland, exams are extra extensively accessible. Staff have been in a position to return to manufacturing in any case their exams got here again adverse, although temperatures proceed to be monitored ceaselessly.

Sarandos additionally argues for some common changes to productions, resembling social distancing among the many crew, changing buffets with boxed meals and offering hygiene gear resembling hand sanitizer, masks and gloves.

“The enterprise of bringing tales to life onscreen is constructed on partnership and belief. We are going to solely make progress if everybody who returns to the set, whether or not they’re in entrance of or behind the digicam, feels secure doing so. With out this primary belief, the inventive course of breaks down,” he wrote.