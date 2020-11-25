CoronaVirus took the life of Congress leader Ahmed Patel, PM expressed grief, Sonia-Rahul Gandhi said this …

Congress Leader Hamad Patel: Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel has passed away due to Corona virus infection. On his death, the interim president of the Congress, Sonia Gandhi, has said that I have lost a colleague, whose whole life was devoted to the Congress. I have lost an irreplaceable comrade, a loyal ally and a friend as Ahmed Patel. I feel deeply saddened for his bereaved family. I offer her my true sense of sympathy and support. Also Read – Know what issues were discussed in the meeting with PM’s Chief Ministers on the Corona crisis

At the same time, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has also expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Ahmed Patel, that he was a huge heritage for us, Congress, which we have lost today. Also Read – PM Modi Meetings with CMs: Kejriwal speaks to PM- Corona in Delhi worsens situation, reserve 1000 ICU beds in central hospitals

PM Modi expressed deep sorrow, said – he was an example Also Read – PM Modi trusts Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry for all possible help in dealing with cyclone ‘Nivar’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the demise of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel. PM Modi has tweeted that he is saddened by the demise of Ahmed Patel. PM Modi tweeted that he spent years serving the society. PM Modi has said that sharp-minded Ahmed Patel will always be remembered for strengthening the Congress party. I have spoken to his son Faizal and expressed my condolences. I pray to God that Ahmad Bhai’s soul may rest in peace.

Patel was infected with Corona since October

Please tell that Ahmed Patel, 71 years old, was ill for a long time and was infected with Corona virus. He breathed his last at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. He had a corona a month ago. Since then, his health was deteriorating. After the deteriorating health, he had to be admitted to Medanta a few days ago.

The condition did not improve due to Ahmed Patel’s multi-organ failure. He breathed his last at 3.30 this morning. Ahmed Patel’s son Faisal Patel tweeted and informed about his father’s demise. Also appealed that people follow the Corona protocol, maintain social distancing and do not mobilize.