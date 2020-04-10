Coronavirus: Trump adviser dampens optimism on easing restrictions

President at odds with private professionals as world demise toll nears 100,000

America’s finest infectious sickness educated has cautioned in the direction of any switch to relax restrictions on peoples’ actions, echoing calls from totally different world public effectively being officers nevertheless putting him at odds with Donald Trump, who’s agitating for a reopening of the coronavirus-battered US monetary system.

As confirmed world deaths from Covid-19 approached 100,000, Anthony Fauci said “now isn’t the time to backtrack” on restrictions, no matter what he described as “useful indicators” in America’s early hotspots.

