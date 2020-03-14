General News

Coronavirus: Trump slams reporter for ‘nasty question’ over pandemic response team – video

March 14, 2020
Proper by way of a press conference on Friday, throughout which Donald Trump declared a national emergency due to the coronavirus outbreak, PBS reporter Yamiche Alcindor requested america president about america Pandemic Response Crew that was as soon as disbanded in Would possibly 2018. Trump responded that he knew not something about it

